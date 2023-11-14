Schumer: CNY manufacturer adds jobs because of federal infrastructure law

Jobs are on the rise at a Syracuse-area manufacturer because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Two years after the law was signed by President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that PPC Broadband, a Syracuse broadband solutions provider, has brought significant job growth to central New York.

Cary Mullin, Vice President and General Manager at Belden Broadband Solutions at PPC Broadband said the manufacturer expects to have close to 200 new positions by the end of 2024.

“Since the infrastructure bill was signed we added 125 jobs and we expect to hire over 60 additional team members in 2024,” Mullin said.

Schumer said the “Buy America” provisions which call for American-made products to be used for any federally-funded infrastructure project, are keeping job growth and manufacturing local.

“I knew that for broadband, ‘Buy America’ equals ‘buy Syracuse,’ ‘buy central New York,’” Schumer said. “I didn’t want the future of our internet being made in China or in Mexico, it should be right here in central New York.”

He said the growth is breathing new life into central New York’s “manufacturing legacy.”