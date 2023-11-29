Syracuse Peace Council continues to call for ceasefire in Gaza

The Syracuse Peace Council is calling on U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Syracuse Peace Council joined a statewide action for Palestine by delivering a letter to Senator Chuck Schumer at his Syracuse office, urging him to call for a ceasefire. The group rallied and delivered the letter as part of a national day of solidarity for the Palestinian people. Johnathan Brennemam, a member of Syracuse Peace Council’s Justice for Palestine Committee says Syracuse ceasefire supporters have remained hopeful with their efforts.

“We’ve been out here for multiple times a week since Israel’s genocidal war on Palerstine has begun,” Brennemam said. “And we keep coming out because we see it working, we’ve seen more politicians calling for a ceasefire.”

He said a ceasefire is needed in order to stop the violence and current U.S. military aid to Israel is only fueling it.

“The call for a ceasefire is immediate and it is needed,” Brennemam said. “The U.S. needs to shift its posture in the region to stop sending weapons in. When you send weapons in you are just fueling more violence and we need the U.S. to be a peacemaker in the region.”

Brennemam added he would like to see more representatives call for an end to the violence.

“We have a very small amount that are willing to call for or even make a public statement, we need that number to go up,” Brennemam said. “Senator Schumer, as the majority leader, should be leading that call for a ceasefire, not leading the call for more military spending.”