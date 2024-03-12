Syracuse Common Council votes to approve pay increases, looks to secure federal funding

The Syracuse Common Council is still working to approve legislation to receive more community funding but approved legislation to provide pay increases for some city elected officials and to rename a portion of the Inner Harbor.

The city will apply for more than $7 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the 2024-2025 Action Plan. The funding would assist community projects including the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Grant, Emergency Solutions Grant and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS. Councilor Pat Hogan said this is a routine process.

“This is a yearly thing we have to go through to make sure that the money is actually going to people that serve the public,” Hogan said.

Despite the assistance from this program, Hogan said Syracuse will require more to better serve communities.

“We have a lot of needs in this city and this is a process that alleviates some of the needs but our needs are greater than the monies we get,” Hogan said.

The council will hold the vote until after a public hearing.

Pay raises approved

Lawmakers did approve legislation to provide themselves, along with the President of the Council, mayor, and city auditor with a pay increase.

The legislation had been held from a previous vote following a dispute between the common council and the Walsh administration over 3% pay increases for non-union administration staff. Hogan, who introduced the law said he just wanted more information.

“We work together with the administration where sometimes things are moving pretty fast on both the legislative side and the administration side, but it’s imperative for an incumbent of us to raise questions when we feel that we are not being shared all the information we need to make a decision,” Hogan said.

Hogan said while he may not have been comfortable with the process, he was still willing to move the law forward.

“Now I feel comfortable because I have the information,” Hogan said.

Under the law, the salary for council members would increase from $31,836 to $35,000. The salary for the president of the council, a non-voting member, would rise from $35,020 to $38,000. The mayor's salary would increase from $130,000 to $150,000. And the city auditor's salary would increase from $66,693 to $68,000. The pay increases will need to be approved by Walsh following a public hearing. Walsh previously vetoed a 2019 pay increase, but the veto was overruled by the Common Council.

Part of Syracuse's Inner Harbor renamed 'Progress Park'

In another legislation approval, a portion of Syracuse’s Inner Harbor will be renamed “Progress Park.” The site has been the location of the CNY Pride Festival for more than 10 years.

"The word progress means a lot more than just the progress in the LGBTQIA+ community," Common Councilor Jimmy Monto told WRVO earlier this month. "It's progress in general. That park sits on the shores of Onondaga Lake, which is obviously very meaningful. And the word 'progress' — you know, we are home to an area that has seen progress in abolition and suffrage and etc., etc."

The 2024 CNY Pride Festival is scheduled for June 22.

