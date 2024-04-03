Syracuse Common Council considering resolution to 'call for peace' in Israel and Gaza

The Syracuse Common Council is considering a resolution that urges the President and the United States Congress to "call for peace to lessen the suffering of civilians in Israel and Gaza."

The city council chambers were packed Wednesday with people holding signs as well as Israel and Palestinian flags.

Olivia Kurz, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace Syracuse, said the group wants justice and peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

"We want to say we want an end to this genocide," Kurz said. "We want no more support for this from our government and here in Syracuse, we're a multicultural group of people, Jews, Arabs, Muslims, all types of people, all religions, all cultures, refugees from all over the world."

Brian Raphael, president and founder of End Antisemitism Now, said the city should be focused on solving problems at home, not elsewhere.

"There's a mess in the world right now," Raphael said. "And if we want to try to resolve world peace in our city council, that's great if they have a secret weapon for that, I'm all ears. But to signal out Israel specifically for this is not only wrong because we don't have the resources as a city to do that, but it can be considered antisemitic that we are not holding the same standards around the world on just focusing on one issue."

Councilor Chol Majok put forward the resolution. He said Syracuse is an international city and it's important that they recognize the needs of their constituents.

"That whatever happens in the world affect our people here," Majok said. "There's close to almost 20% of our city residents that are foreign-born. I think as a city, we have an obligation to them and we want to make sure that peace everywhere is celebrated in this city because this city has a long history of embracing refugees and immigrants."

"I think as somebody that have been through a war and a war survivor, peace is always the best option," he continued. "Every councilor has a right to vote on whatever they feel. But as this body, as leaders of this community, silence is not an option."

Councilor Pat Hogan said international resolutions aren't typical for the council.

"I've been on the city council a long time," Hogan said. "I can't remember another time where we've had an international resolution. I'm going to vote no on it. I think it's important. I'm appalled by the violence in Gaza, but I'm concerned about aspirating tensions in the City of Syracuse. I think we're always on the side of the citizens in the city."

The vote is set for Monday's council meeting.

