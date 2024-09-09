Oneida County aims to crack down on illicit cannabis stores and regulate smoking paraphernalia

Oneida County is looking at implementing two new local laws to crack down on illegal cannabis shops as well as regulating tobacco and nicotine smoking paraphernalia.

There are only two licensed cannabis shops in Oneida County, excluding cannabis businesses operating by the Oneida Indian Nation. With more than 1,000 illegal cannabis stores operating across the state, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente introduced a law to crack down on those types of stores in the county.

“This law authorizes our Health Department to receive complaints but also conduct inspections of unlicensed cannabis shops throughout Oneida County," Picente said. "Upon a finding of these unlicensed shops, the county can issue a notice of violation. We can impose fines and penalties, seize the cannabis, the illegal illicit cannabis, and issue an order to shut the business down.”

Fines start at $2,500 a day each day for a first violation, increasing per violation with a maximum penalty at $25,000 per each unique instance of violation.

The second law introduced by Picente aims to regulate tobacco and nicotine paraphernalia. He said it's the first of its kind in New York state. Any retailer selling items designed for the inhalation of tobacco or nicotine, like pipes, hookahs, or e-cigarettes, will be required to obtain a license from the Oneida County Health Department.

“License fee is $2,500 and must be renewed every two years," Picente said. "Separate licenses will be required per location and retailers must be 1,000 feet or farther away from any school, park, daycare, or playground. They must also be spaced more than a quarter mile from any other smoking paraphernalia retailer.”

Picente said the county health department will conduct inspections and stores operating without a license, selling to a person under the age of 21, or employing a minor to sell smoking paraphernalia will be subject to civil penalties of $500 a day.

The laws will be introduced at the Oneida County Board of Legislators meeting on October 9. If the laws pass, they’ll take effect 180 days after filing with the state secretary of state.