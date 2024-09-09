© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Oneida County aims to crack down on illicit cannabis stores and regulate smoking paraphernalia

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published September 9, 2024 at 5:14 AM EDT
Legal cannabis dispensaries in New York will have a verfication card like this posted by the entrance. Customers can scan the QR code to validate the store they are entering is state-licensed.
New York Office of Cannabis Management
Legal cannabis dispensaries in New York will have a verfication card like this posted by the entrance. Customers can scan the QR code to validate the store they are entering is state-licensed.

Oneida County is looking at implementing two new local laws to crack down on illegal cannabis shops as well as regulating tobacco and nicotine smoking paraphernalia.

There are only two licensed cannabis shops in Oneida County, excluding cannabis businesses operating by the Oneida Indian Nation. With more than 1,000 illegal cannabis stores operating across the state, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente introduced a law to crack down on those types of stores in the county.

“This law authorizes our Health Department to receive complaints but also conduct inspections of unlicensed cannabis shops throughout Oneida County," Picente said. "Upon a finding of these unlicensed shops, the county can issue a notice of violation. We can impose fines and penalties, seize the cannabis, the illegal illicit cannabis, and issue an order to shut the business down.”

Fines start at $2,500 a day each day for a first violation, increasing per violation with a maximum penalty at $25,000 per each unique instance of violation.

The second law introduced by Picente aims to regulate tobacco and nicotine paraphernalia. He said it's the first of its kind in New York state. Any retailer selling items designed for the inhalation of tobacco or nicotine, like pipes, hookahs, or e-cigarettes, will be required to obtain a license from the Oneida County Health Department.

“License fee is $2,500 and must be renewed every two years," Picente said. "Separate licenses will be required per location and retailers must be 1,000 feet or farther away from any school, park, daycare, or playground. They must also be spaced more than a quarter mile from any other smoking paraphernalia retailer.”

Picente said the county health department will conduct inspections and stores operating without a license, selling to a person under the age of 21, or employing a minor to sell smoking paraphernalia will be subject to civil penalties of $500 a day.

The laws will be introduced at the Oneida County Board of Legislators meeting on October 9. If the laws pass, they’ll take effect 180 days after filing with the state secretary of state.
Politics and Government Regional NewsOneida Countycannabis
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
