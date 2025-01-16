© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Mannion appointed to House Education and Workforce, Agriculture committees

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published January 16, 2025 at 5:01 AM EST
Congressman John W. Mannion (NY-22) outside his Washington, D.C. office
Office of Congressman John W. Mannion 
Congressman John W. Mannion (NY-22) outside his Washington, D.C. office

Central New York Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) has been appointed to the House Education and Workforce Committee and the House Committee on Agriculture.

The House Committee on Education and Workforce oversees federal education programs and workforce initiatives that affect students, educators and workers. Mannion had asked to be a member of this committee citing his years of experience as a high school science teacher.

"My strengths are really there," Mannion said in an interview with WRVO in December. "I was in a classroom and not just as a classroom teacher, but I was also a Teacher Association President. I was a parent. I'm an advocate for public education. So education-workforce is a natural fit."

Mannion said he looks forward to “championing policies that invest in education, strengthen our workforce, and ensure the success of Micron’s $100B semiconductor facility in NY-22.”

Mannion will be part of the Education and Workforce subcommittees on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education and Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions.

The House Agriculture Committee has oversight of farm policy, food safety, economic development and rural development programs.

Mannion said he’ll “work to support New York’s farmers and provide our rural communities with better access to healthcare and broadband while protecting our food supply and advancing child nutrition programs.”
Tags
Politics and Government 22nd Congressional districtJohn MannionRegional News
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch