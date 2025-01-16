Mannion appointed to House Education and Workforce, Agriculture committees

Central New York Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) has been appointed to the House Education and Workforce Committee and the House Committee on Agriculture.

The House Committee on Education and Workforce oversees federal education programs and workforce initiatives that affect students, educators and workers. Mannion had asked to be a member of this committee citing his years of experience as a high school science teacher.

"My strengths are really there," Mannion said in an interview with WRVO in December. "I was in a classroom and not just as a classroom teacher, but I was also a Teacher Association President. I was a parent. I'm an advocate for public education. So education-workforce is a natural fit."

Mannion said he looks forward to “championing policies that invest in education, strengthen our workforce, and ensure the success of Micron’s $100B semiconductor facility in NY-22.”

Mannion will be part of the Education and Workforce subcommittees on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education and Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions.

The House Agriculture Committee has oversight of farm policy, food safety, economic development and rural development programs.

Mannion said he’ll “work to support New York’s farmers and provide our rural communities with better access to healthcare and broadband while protecting our food supply and advancing child nutrition programs.”