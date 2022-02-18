© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Stay safe on the ice for NY’s free fishing weekend

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published February 18, 2022 at 3:45 AM EST
ice fishing.jpg
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
/
dec.ny.gov
Ice fishing is free this weekend in New York state

New Yorkers can try out ice fishing without a license this weekend, as part of an effort by the Department of Environmental Conservation to get people out and enjoying the state’s fresh waters. However, with the recent swings in temperatures, it’s important to evaluate the ice before getting started.

Jim Everard, an aquatic biologist with the DEC, is a big fan of ice fishing, and he’s hoping more people will learn to love the sport during free fishing weekend. He said first, it’s important to find a good location.

"Most places where people ice fish, there have already been a bunch of people out there, so you kind of just see where the trails are, see where people are,” said Everard. “If people seem to be avoiding areas, watch out for those."

The DEC recommends fishing on ice that’s at least four inches thick to avoid falling in. Everard said it’s important to remember, the thickness of ice can vary across a body of water.

“Most places now have a foot of ice or more,” said Everard. “We’ve had some really cold weather, but you always want to be cautious around places where there’s inflowing water, like if there’s a stream that comes in or a road culvert or areas around, especially whether people have docks.”

He said make sure to dress appropriately to reduce the risk of hypothermia. Everard recommends wearing layers and something windproof, and he has an extra tip for parents.

"Bring extra mittens, gloves, and hats, because all three of things will end up on the water, in the hole, on the water, on the ice at some point, so you want extras of those for sure, especially with young children,” said Everard.

The DEC has planned more free fishing days this year for June 25-26, September 24, and November 11.

There will also be a free ice fishing clinic on February 23, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Casterline Pond in Cortland County. For a full list of upcoming clinics, click here.

Tags

Regional News regional newsfishingDepartment of Environmental Conservation
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain