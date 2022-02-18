Stay safe on the ice for NY’s free fishing weekend

New Yorkers can try out ice fishing without a license this weekend, as part of an effort by the Department of Environmental Conservation to get people out and enjoying the state’s fresh waters. However, with the recent swings in temperatures, it’s important to evaluate the ice before getting started.

Jim Everard, an aquatic biologist with the DEC, is a big fan of ice fishing, and he’s hoping more people will learn to love the sport during free fishing weekend. He said first, it’s important to find a good location.

"Most places where people ice fish, there have already been a bunch of people out there, so you kind of just see where the trails are, see where people are,” said Everard. “If people seem to be avoiding areas, watch out for those."

The DEC recommends fishing on ice that’s at least four inches thick to avoid falling in. Everard said it’s important to remember, the thickness of ice can vary across a body of water.

“Most places now have a foot of ice or more,” said Everard. “We’ve had some really cold weather, but you always want to be cautious around places where there’s inflowing water, like if there’s a stream that comes in or a road culvert or areas around, especially whether people have docks.”

He said make sure to dress appropriately to reduce the risk of hypothermia. Everard recommends wearing layers and something windproof, and he has an extra tip for parents.

"Bring extra mittens, gloves, and hats, because all three of things will end up on the water, in the hole, on the water, on the ice at some point, so you want extras of those for sure, especially with young children,” said Everard.

The DEC has planned more free fishing days this year for June 25-26, September 24, and November 11.

There will also be a free ice fishing clinic on February 23, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Casterline Pond in Cortland County. For a full list of upcoming clinics, click here.