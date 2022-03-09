Walsh, SPD to meet with Destiny USA officials over recent violent incidents

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and officials with the Syracuse Police Department will be meeting with operators of Destiny USA this week, following a spate of gun violence at the mall in recent months.

Walsh is concerned about several recent incidents. A shooting at the mall this weekend, which caused the mall to be evacuated, the robbery last week of Juli Boeheim, wife of Syracuse University Basketball coach Jim Boeheim, and a shot fired in a mall bathroom in February.

"It’s a bad look for the mall, the city, the community. But we have to remind ourselves that this is happening all over the country,” Walsh said. “There is a proliferation of guns that is resulting in disputes that previously were settled with their hands that now people are using guns. While we are not unique in what we’re dealing with in Syracuse or the mall, we want to set ourselves apart in how we resolve it."

Police announced the arrest Tuesday of a 12-year-old boy in the robbery of Boeheim. Police said the boy used an air pistol in the robbery before jumping into a stolen vehicle to get away.

Currently, the mall security staff is augmented by off-duty police officers. Walsh said he expects a discussion to see if there’s something more that can be done.

"We certainly try to provide Syracuse Police Department resources to support them in their efforts,” he said. “But we need to know they are doing everything they can as well. We expect a productive conversation and I expect things to improve."