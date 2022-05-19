Syracuse University welcomes the JMA Wireless Dome in new partnership

Syracuse University is renaming its iconic sports complex the “JMA Wireless Dome.”

It’s part of a ten year agreement with Syracuse-based JMA Wireless.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said the university and community are more intertwined than ever before.

“With JMA as our partner, the impact will continue to grow of this facility,” he said. “With JMA as our partner, all the traditions we’ve come to relish will continue, and new history will be made here.”

JMA Founder and CEO John Mezzalingua said the partnership will give the dome the first and most advanced 5g network of any collegiate stadium in the world.

"There will be new powerful augmented reality censors,” said Mezzalingua. “There will be advanced coaching tools. There will be performance optimization tools that will help attract elite athletes and help Syracuse win."

The name change is the first for the former Carrier Dome, after Carrier made a deal with naming rights in perpetuity back in 1980. A settlement was reached between SU and the air conditioning company last month, allowing the school to move forward with the JMA partnership.

The name change comes during a major renovation project at the dome. Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said the university has spent well over $100 million renovating the dome so far. It’s about to launch phase two, which is designed to include new seats, an event facility that will allow for indoor tailgating and activities, and the 5g wireless phase. The university will receive $20 million in state aid to help with the project costs.

Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack said the development of the dome will help the fan experience.

"We know that coming to the dome is not about just watching a game. It's about families and friends making memories, and now you can share and amplify those memories," said Wildhack.

