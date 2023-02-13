Oswego native to be featured on a U.S. quarter in 2024

The United States Mint announced their 2024 American Women Quarters Program honorees this month. Among them is Oswego native and Syracuse University alumna, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.

Oswego Town Historian George DeMass announced plans for the coin at the Oswego Town Hall, just miles away from Walker’s former home. The quarters program aims to highlight American women who have had lasting impacts on the nation.

Walker became a valuable Union Army surgeon following her graduation from Syracuse Medical University and her work earned her the Medal of Honor. Walker remains the only woman to have ever received this distinction. DeMass said that Walker was far ahead of her time in terms of her views on social justice and women’s rights.

“She was such a visionary as far as reform and social justice,” DeMass said.

Walker is most famous for her views on dress reform, quick wit and humor. DeMass said that Walker always knew she would eventually be recognized for her work.

“She said, ‘It will be long after I die that people will realize what I have done’,” DeMass said. “And that was so true.”

DeMass has been a fan of Walker for years and said that it has been an honor to be able to work on this project with the U.S. Mint.

“I am a historian, but just as a citizen I am able to influence a piece of U.S. currency,” Demass said.

Group of 27 community members will form a committee to discuss plans for the design of the quarter as well as celebrations to honor Walker. In addition to work on the coin design, the committee will plan to recognize the renaming of Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia to Fort Walker, a decision approved in December 2022.

“We are going to be brainstorming and planning celebrations for the renaming of the fort which will happen sometime this year,” DeMass said. “As well as the great celebrations next year when the quarter is released.”

The U.S. Mint will work with the Oswego County Historical Society and the Town of Oswego to create the most accurate image of Walker. The quarter design will be released in mid-2023.

