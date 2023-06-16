Flag raising ceremony kicks of Syracuse Juneteenth celebrations

Over 150 years have passed since the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom and Syracuse's Juneteenth festival is celebrating that.

June 19th, or Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. Despite becoming a national holiday in 2021, Juneteenth has been celebrated in Syracuse for 35 years.

This year's festivities began Friday afternoon, with a flag raising ceremony at Syracuse City Hall Commons where city officials and Syracuse Juneteenth board members delivered comments on what the holiday means to the community. Rick Wright, former Syracuse University professor and media personality, said Syracuse’s unique history with the Underground Railroad and the abolitionist movement makes it a great place to celebrate and remember.

“Our city is Juneteenth, from a historical perspective,” Wright said. “And let’s not forget that we are standing in history.”

Kevin Henry, Syracuse Juneteenth board president said it is exciting to see the festival grow into what it is today thanks to additional funding and city support.

"We were able to make the festival a lot larger this year, we should see a really huge turnout for tomorrow," Henry said.