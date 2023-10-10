'Let's take a stand that's right and that's moral,' says CNY Rabbi with family in Israel

New York is the state with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel and Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's directed the state police to increase patrols and outreach around vulnerable locations across the state like synagogues, yeshiva and Jewish Museums and cultural centers amid the conflict in Israel.

Hochul spoke at a "We Stand With Israel" rally in Albany Monday.

"We will fight to make sure that that peace is restored, that the terrorists know that they'll find no comfort here – not in this state, not in this country," Hochul said.

Rabbi Evan Shore is the rabbi of the Sha'arei Torah Orthodox Congregation in Dewitt. His son and daughter-in-law and his six grandchildren ages 5 to 18 live in Beitar Illit — about 7 miles south of Jerusalem.

"My granddaughter was in a bus traveling in Beitar Illit, and about 3 blocks away, a missile hit in a residential area right in front of a boys school," Shore said. "She was shaken up, not from much of m the explosion, but from the experience. So physically, my family's okay. But emotionally, everybody's tense there right now."

He said he speaks with his family there daily and his family is staying as conflict continues, as that's their home. As for how he leads his congregation at a time when it feels like there's no real quick answer, is a focus on unity leading to love.

"When that happens, that's proof positive to me that unity of love will definitely defeat the unity of hate," Shore said. "That it was the message that I gave and I hope it resonated. I think it did resonate. But there's going to be a lot more. There's going to be a lot of periods of emotional healing that's gonna be going on."

Shore's message to politicians is don't treat Israel as political football.

"Let's take an act," Shore said. "Let's take a stand that's right and that's moral. That's not a political statement, because when it comes political, you know what can happen. Let's do the right thing. Let's be behind and support Israel."

