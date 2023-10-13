CNY Ronald McDonald House announces $1 million expansion

The central New York Ronald McDonald house is looking to make significant upgrades to better support families.

While the current central New York Ronald McDonald house has successfully served families for the past 13 years, Beth Trunfio, executive director of the central New York Ronald McDonald House, said it was time for an update. Things like more multi-generational families, remote-workers and families with multiple children needing a place to stay were all part of making that decision.

“We have noticed that families’ needs have evolved and we want to evolve as well and meet those needs,” Trunfio said.

A new $1 million expansion project on the Ronald McDonald House’s unoccupied fourth floor is hoping to meet those needs. The expansion will create six, family-style suites which will accommodate 14 more beds and include kitchenettes, private baths and living spaces. Trunfio said comfort and privacy were big considerations when deciding how to expand.

“Having space where in those unique circumstances they have the ability to operate and function in their own family living space, it was very important to us as we determined how to build out this living space,” Trunfio said.

She said the expansion won’t interfere with current residents and will ultimately better serve families with additional needs. The six to nine month project is expected to begin this fall.