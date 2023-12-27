Syracuse Build program to expand class size in new year

The city of Syracuse is looking to expand workforce development with the Syracuse Build program.

The program is working to improve the community workforce by providing training programs and creating pathways to in-demand local construction careers. The program first launched in 2020 and offers career pathways and training programs for constructions, HVAC and refrigeration and other pre-apprenticeship training.

Syracuse Build’s next cohort is set to expand and will have spots for 30 participants, 10 more than in previous sessions. Syracuse Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens said it’s all part of meeting the demand.

“We are really happy to be expanding the cohort size of the training because we have to meet the demand,” Owens said.

Aside from strengthening the local workforce, Owens says Syracuse Build is helping to bridge poverty gaps by providing good paying jobs to those who complete the training. She says the average wage for program graduates is at 35 dollars and 55 cents per hour.

“When we talk about poverty rates in our city and affecting the trajectory of families out of poverty, it has to be a good paying job,” Owens said. “And these are definitely wages that position people for that trajectory.”

The sixth cohort is set to begin Jan. 8.

