Here's what eclipse watchers can do around New York State on solar eclipse weekend

Cayuga County

Where: Falcon Park

When: April 8

What: The Auburn Doubledays baseball team with the City of Auburn will host an eclipse watch party on the field. Classic Hits 99.3 will provide music.

Where: Carriage House Theater at Cayuga Museum of History and Art

When: April 6

What: Museum curator Haley Boothe will present on solar eclipses and the work of astronomer Theodor Case, who studied and filmed Auburn’s last solar eclipse in 1925.

Where: Fair Haven Beach State Park

When: April 8

What: Astronomer Tyler Nordgren will present on solar eclipses and host an eclipse viewing. Visitors can contribute to a community art project by writing a reflection after the eclipse.

Where: Sterling Nature Center

When: April 8

What: “A Stellar Day in Sterling” will feature live music, a barbecue and family-friendly activities.

Jefferson County

Where: Historic Thompson Park

When: April 8

What: The City of Watertown will host “Total Eclipse of the Park” featuring entertainment, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Where: Busted Grapes Winery

When: April 8

What: The winery will hold a viewing party with karaoke by Constant Velocity afterward.

Onondaga County

Where: The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (The MoST)

When: April 8

What: The MoST will hold their Solar Eclipse Festival in their East Lawn. The festival will include tabling activities from the museum and partners such as Technology Alliance of Central New York, OCM BOCES and Maker Faire Syracuse.

Where: NBT Bank Stadium

When: April 8

What: At the Syracuse Mets’ “Total Eclipse of the Park,” fans can watch the solar eclipse before the team’s game against the Worchester Red Sox. The first 10,000 people to enter through the gates, starting at 2:30 p.m., will receive commemorative eclipse glasses courtesy of Visit Syracuse. That day will also be the team’s first Dollar Monday, where fountain drinks and beer will cost $1 each.

Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park

When: April 8

What: Immediately after the eclipse concludes, Willow Running USA will hold a 5K race benefiting David’s Refuge.

Where: Green Lakes State Park

When: April 8

What: The eclipse will be visible from Green Lakes State Park, where the Environmental Education Center will be open along with a food truck.

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center

When: April 8

What: The park will hold a family-friendly Eclipse Party featuring crafts, games, music, food vendors and more. The event is free with park admission ($5 per vehicle).

Where: Onondaga Lake Park

When: April 8

What: The Liverpool Public Library will hold an eclipse watch party. In case of cloudy weather, viewers can still visit the library to watch a NASA live stream of the eclipse in the Carman Room.

Oswego County

Where: West First Street, Oswego NY

When: April 7

What: The City of Oswego will celebrate the eclipse with a block party featuring The Jess Novak Band and complimentary eclipse-safe glasses.

Where: Swetman Field at SUNY Oswego

When: April 8

What: Through the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project by NASA and the National Science Foundation, a student-faculty team will launch helium weather balloons to measure the eclipse’s effect on the atmosphere.

Where: Richard S. Shineman Center at SUNY Oswego

When: April 8

What: Guest lecturers from Yale, University of Glasgow, Ohio State and SUNY Oswego will present on the eclipse.

Where: Hannibal Free Library

When: April 6-10

What: Hannibal Free Library has been selected as a data recorder for NASA’s Eclipse Soundscapes Project. Library staff will be recording the behavior of animals for 5 days, and will send the data back to NASA.

Where: Rice Creek Field Station

When: April 8

What: Rice Creek Field Station, in partnership with the Syracuse Astronomical Society, will hold an eclipse viewing at the park’s observatory. Rice Creek biologists will use acoustic monitoring to study the wildlife’s response to the eclipse. Tickets will only be available in advance from SUNY Oswego’s box office.

Where: Tyler Hall Corner Gallery

When: April 4-10

What: Members of the SUNY Oswego campus will share space-themed art in “Looking Up.” The School of Communication, Media and the Arts is accepting submissions until March 25.

Wayne County

Where: Cracker Box Palace at Historic Alasa Farms

When: April 6-8

What: CBP volunteer and photographer Cody Frank provides lessons in adjusting settings for cell phones or cameras to take pictures of the solar eclipse. Cell phones must be at least an iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, Samsung S22 or newer.

