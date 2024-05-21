New emergency shelter for teens with a focus on LGBTQ+ community to open in Syracuse

The Rescue Mission is opening a safe haven for some of the estimated 300 homeless teens reported in the city of Syracuse, as well as neighboring communities.

The Alejandro Garcia Runaway and Homeless Youth House used to be a convent, then a women’s shelter. Now, Rescue Mission Alliance CEO Dan Sieburg says it will be a safe place for teens who have nowhere to go.

“This house will house nine young people. Each one has their own room,” said Sieburg. “It's got 24/7 staffing as well as case workers and social workers helping these young people to stay on track, stay in school and make sure they don't really miss a beat while they're working through their homeless situation."

Children between the age of 13 and 17 who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness will be referred to the shelter. The goal is to get them into a safe situation within 30 days, whether that’s returning home with the help of mediation, or another safe situation.

Ellen Abbott / WRVO Rescue Mission chief program officer Amber Vander Ploeg shows one of the rooms in a new emergency shelter for teens in Syracuse and Onondaga County

“Some of it is we're going to play a mediator a little bit and see what the home life is like and if there really is a huge barrier for that young person to returning to their home,” said Sieburg. “We're going to tap into other family members, aunts, uncles, grandparents. We want young people to be rehoused with family as long as it's a safe environment for them and it makes sense.”

Amber Vander Ploeg, chief program officer at the Rescue Mission, said that 30-day deadline can be extended.

"The idea is to not just move them back to a place that's super easy and really quick, it's to move them someplace where they feel supported, loved, and nurtured,” said Vander Ploeg.

The house will be welcoming to the LBGTQ population. Sieburg said they are among the most vulnerable youth, been abandoned by their families, and more susceptible to sex trafficking and drug abuse.

“We know that when a young person hits homelessness, we really have a finite amount of time to get them safe and re-housed before the streets kind of find out who they are and what they want to do with them,” he said.

The shelter is expected to open by the end of June.