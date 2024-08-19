Lowville suffers more severe flooding, limits travel amid state of emergency

For the second time this summer, the village of Lowville is suffering severe flooding due to heavy rainfall.

The village issued a state of emergency order on Monday morning as well as a no unnecessary travel order.

Multiple streets in the village were closed to traffic as the roads filled with inches of rain.

Lowville Academy has also flooded. Videos shared online show water filling the school's hallways and cascading outside onto the school's new turf field.

Videos also show the parking lot of Lewis County General Hospital flooding with water on Monday morning.

Last month, Lowville and other areas of Lewis County suffered severe flashing flooding from heavy rainfall. The storm in July flooded Lowville Academy as well as homes and businesses around the village.