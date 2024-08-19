© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lowville suffers more severe flooding, limits travel amid state of emergency

WRVO | By Emily Russell, NCPR
Published August 19, 2024 at 4:35 PM EDT
The village of Lowville flooded on Monday due to heavy rainfall
Shannon McDonald Williams
The village of Lowville flooded on Monday due to heavy rainfall

For the second time this summer, the village of Lowville is suffering severe flooding due to heavy rainfall.

The village issued a state of emergency order on Monday morning as well as a no unnecessary travel order.

Multiple streets in the village were closed to traffic as the roads filled with inches of rain.

Lowville Academy has also flooded. Videos shared online show water filling the school's hallways and cascading outside onto the school's new turf field.

Videos also show the parking lot of Lewis County General Hospital flooding with water on Monday morning.

Last month, Lowville and other areas of Lewis County suffered severe flashing flooding from heavy rainfall. The storm in July flooded Lowville Academy as well as homes and businesses around the village.
Tags
Regional News Regional NewsfloodinglowvilleLewis County
Emily Russell, NCPR
Emily Russell covers the Adirondack State Park for NCPR.
See stories by Emily Russell, NCPR