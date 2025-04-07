Zoo New York asks for funding from Jefferson County

Zoo New York is pushing Jefferson county lawmakers for more funding to build on the Zoo’s recent success since reopening.

Zoo New York is asking for $375,000 in annual funding from Jefferson County.

Emily Griffin, with Zoo New York, said the zoo is not in the same place it was when it closed for six months back in October 2023.

“We're not here asking for a lifeline," Griffin said. "We put in a lot of hard work to get to the financial and organizational level that we're currently standing at. Instead we're asking for an investment. We're asking you to fund us so we can be better than where we currently stand.

Griffin said this funding could help the zoo become more of an asset for Jefferson County.

“We're asking so that the zoo can become more interesting, more accessible, more modern, more interactive, more credentialed, more profitable, more of an asset for Jefferson County," Griffin said. "So we can continue our good work of caring for the animals that do need it, the species that need conservation, the public that needs something to do and somewhere to go for learning and recreation.”

Several residents spoke in support of the zoo. Legislator Michael Montigelli said he believes the Zoo is an asset to Jefferson County.

“I did grow up in Carthage and I taught in Alex Bay so I interacted with people from around the county who found the zoo to be a valuable asset," Montigelli said. "And I realize it's, there are a lot of valuable assets and we may not choose to fund them all. But this is one that I guess I wanted to speak to tonight.”

County lawmakers have not made a decision yet.

