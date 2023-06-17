1 injured after shooting outside Destiny USA

Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting outside Destiny USA Saturday evening that left one person injured.

A dispute between two people started inside the mall and went outside by the Solar Street Bridge entrance where a shot was fired. The victim is a man in his 20s who was shot in the upper body, transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. Police received and responded to the call around 7:15 p.m.

The suspect is not in police custody and police said he fled the scene.

Police said the shooting is an isolated incident and this is not an active shooter situation. The mall remains open, although some businesses may be closed. The mall's Ashanti event at Apex Entertainment is canceled.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.