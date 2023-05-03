Safety & Crime

-
The nearly $57 million proposed budget for Syracuse Police includes a proposed staff of 423. Police Chief Joe Cecile said the department currently has a staff of 379.
751 guns were turned in in Syracuse, including 36 assault rifles, 447 handguns, and 215 long guns.
A Watertown police officer is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol while he was on duty.
New York State Police responded to several swatting incidents in the state Thursday.
A Watertown woman has been found guilty of felony charges for helping to steal former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The pilot program would, in part, pay $100 stipends to high-risk youth if they stay out of trouble while working to find jobs.
The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident Friday afternoon at Destiny USA.