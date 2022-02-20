This week: Coping with prostate cancer; hernia repairs and pelvic floor therapy

Men with prostate cancer often face anxiety, depression or fear, in addition to physical challenges. On this week’s “HealthLink on Air,” Dorianne Eaves talks about the psychological impact of prostate cancer and how to offer emotional support. She’s a psychologist from the Psychosocial Oncology Program at the Upstate Cancer Center.

Also on this week’s show, surgeon Moustafa Hassan and nurse coordinator Maggie Wight explain the kinds of hernias they see and treat through the Upstate Hernia and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Program.

And Upstate physical therapists Tania Gardner and Jillian Cardinali explain what to expect in physical therapy for the pelvic floor.

