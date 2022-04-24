This week: Cosmetic-surgery tourism, the outlook for ticks and mosquitoes

Cosmetic-surgery tourism, where procedures like face-lifts and tummy tucks are performed in foreign, often luxurious, locales, are popular because they are often cheaper than similar surgery done stateside. This surgery carries certain risks, however, such as inadequate recovery time and little to no contact with the surgeon or postoperative care. Explaining these risks on this week's "HealthLink on Air" is plastic surgeon Sara Neimanis of the University of Rochester medical system, who recently spoke to Upstate physicians on this topic. She also addresses what American doctors hear from patients who have problems after their surgical sojourns abroad.

Also, as the weather in central New York gets warmer, ticks and mosquitoes become more active – and so do humans and their pets. Upstate professor and tick expert Saravanan Thangamani describes how to reduce your risk of tick and mosquito bites and possible insect-borne diseases, and he explains how to submit a tick for testing at his laboratory. You can request Ziploc bags for tick submission at his website, nyticks.org.

And Henry Roane, the pediatric psychologist who leads Upstate's Center for Behavioral Development and Genetics, tells about the expansion of special-needs services for children at Upstate.

