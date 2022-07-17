This week: Science experiments to do at home, DNA basics, marijuana's effects

Every summer, parents look for ways to keep kids engaged with education. In this episode of "HealthLink on Air," a researcher at Upstate describes two safe, easy and enjoyable scientific experiments kids can do at home. Deanna Clemmer is a graduate student and researcher in the Upstate laboratory of microbiologist/immunologist Harry E. Taylor, PhD.

Also on the show, a research scientist from Upstate -- Wenyi Feng, PhD -- explains the importance of DNA. Feng is an associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Upstate. Her laboratory focuses on the mechanisms of genomic instability induced by DNA replication, and she teaches medical students.

And stroke neurologist Dr. Hesham Masoud talks about things to consider when visiting a marijuana dispensary.

