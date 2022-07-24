This week: Hospital at Home, Lyme disease, mammography and cellphones

A program that allows certain hospital patients to continue their recovery at home is now offered at Upstate University Hospital. Diane Nanno explains how the Hospital at Home program works in this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is a nurse who is director of nursing for Upstate's Transitional Care Services, and she helped establish Hospital at Home at Upstate.

Also on the show, ticks are a constant concern in Central New York, primarily because of the diseases they can transmit to humans. Anne Messenger shares her experience with Lyme disease. She leads the board of the Central New York Lyme & Tick-Borne Disease Alliance, which was formed after her treatment.

And, as a screening tool to detect breast cancer early, mammograms are part of routine health care for many women. But life sometimes gets in the way, making it difficult to find time to get an appointment at an imaging center. To help with that, Upstate offers a mobile health clinic with mammography throughout the greater Central New York region. Program manager Wendy Hunt tells all about what is known as "the mammo van" on this episode.

Finally, psychiatrist Dr. Christopher Lucas outlines ways to avoid "addiction" to one's cellphone.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.