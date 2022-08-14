This week: Arthritis, HPV vaccines, bladder reconstruction

Pain, stiffness and swelling of the hands may signify arthritis. Surgery may be able to relieve pain and help restore function. Upstate hand surgeon Brian Harley, MD, talks about options and how he helps patients decide what is best for their situation.

The human papillomavirus, or HPV, can cause genital warts and cervical cancer, but a vaccine is available. Manika Suryadevara, MD, explains when the vaccine is typically given and who should consider getting it. She is an Upstate pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases.

Advanced bladder cancers that have invaded the muscle sometimes require surgery to remove the bladder. Urologic oncologist Joseph Jacob, MD, director of Upstate's bladder cancer program, explains three types of surgery he offers for bladder replacement. He also discusses possible ways to preserve the bladder.

