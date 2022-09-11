© 2022 WRVO Public Media
HealthLink on Air

This Week: Nuts and bolts of hospital stays; volunteers overseeing long-term care; dealing with ADHD

Published September 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT

What does a patient bring along for a hospital stay? What about food options? Visiting hours? Many policies have changed over the years. Explaining the details of hospitalization are Tina Passett and Karen Wentworth from Upstate's Office of the Patient Experience.

And discussing the role of regional long-term care ombudsmen is ombudsman manager Rebecca Alder of Arise Child and Family Services. She also notes the need for volunteers to help oversee care in skilled nursing facilities and other residences.

Also, Upstate psychologist and researcher Stephen Faraone outlines what parents should do if their child has attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

