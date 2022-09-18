This week: Monkeypox, epilepsy treatment, ALS care

Monkeypox is a public health emergency, and on this week's "HealthLink on Air," Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy addresses the ways you can protect yourself and your loved ones, how the disease got its name and its similarities to smallpox. She is the chief of infectious disease at Upstate University Hospital.

Also on the show, some patients with epilepsy at Upstate are taking part in a trial using regenerative human cell therapy to control seizures. Dr. Harish Babu, the neurosurgeon who administered the first dose of this treatment, explains the nationwide trial and its goal of helping patients with uncontrolled seizures.

And, like most medical offices during the pandemic, providers in Upstate’s ALS Research and Treatment Center had to adapt the way they cared for their patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Dr. Eufrosina Young tells about handheld spirometers, devices to test breathing capacity, that patients can use at home, a practice that has become a routine option. Young is a clinical neurophysiologist who directs the ALS center at Upstate.

