This week: Hearing aids, running, COVID lessons

Hearing aids have been approved for sale over the counter, which likely means they will be more affordable. Upstate audiologist Erin Bagley shares some advice about buying a hearing aid this way on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, Dr. Emily Albert, who placed third in the women’s race for the Syracuse Workforce Run, talks about running, touching on injury prevention, choosing the right shoes and other gear, as well as juggling one's other responsibilities. She is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate who tries to run three times a week and also cross-trains.

And, what public health lessons have been learned about the pandemic? As the third autumn begins with COVID-19 circulating, public health professor Christopher Morley discusses the difference between vaccines and vaccination, methods for projecting how people may be affected, increased use of telemedicine, the impact on cityscapes and more. Morley is the chair of the department of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

