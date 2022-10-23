This week: Colonoscopy, diabetes and mini-quiches

Preparing for a colonoscopy can be dreaded as much as the procedure itself, but there are new methods that make the preparation more bearable. Upstate colorectal surgeon Kristina Go explains some steps that might make it easier to prepare oneself and also why the colonoscopy is important as a screening test for cancer in this episode of "HealthLink on Air." Go is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate.

Also on the show, family nurse practitioner Dana Lonis and Peter Rosher, who is a pharmacist specializing in endocrinology, explain why being aware that you are developing diabetes is so important.

And, registered dietitian nutritionist Katie Krawczyk shares a recipe for healthy mini-quiches.

