HealthLink on Air

This week: Flu, COVID-19 and medical marijuana

Published October 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT

On "HealthLink on Air" this week, Upstate University Hospital's chief of infectious diseases, Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy, provides an outlook for the upcoming influenza season and explains the need for a flu shot. She also provides an update on COVID-19 and how it might interact with the flu over the winter months.

Also, radiation oncologist Karna Sura from the Upstate Cancer Center will discuss the benefits of medical marijuana in cancer treatment and why almost half of the patients in a recent study never obtained the medical marijuana they were prescribed. He was part of a team that studied the use of medical marijuana in that setting.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

