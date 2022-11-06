This week: Clinical trial benefits, RSV prevention, adult ADHD

Clinical trials -- involving human test subjects -- can lead to advances in medicine. In this week's "HealthLink on Air," Dr. Stephen Thomas explains how they work and why you might want to volunteer. He has overseen a variety of clinical trials, including an ongoing trial involving the dengue virus. Thomas is a professor of microbiology and immunology and infectious disease, and he also leads Upstate’s Institute for Global Health and Translational Science.

Also this week, pediatrician Joe Domachowske tells about clinical trials he has led at Upstate on RSV prevention medication. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, causes mild, cold-like symptoms for most children, but it can be deadly, and it's the chief cause of hospitalization for children 5 and under. Domachowske is a professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate, and much of his research in recent years has been on RSV prevention.

Finally, a brief look at ADHD in adults is given by Upstate neuroscientist Stephen Faraone, a researcher of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

