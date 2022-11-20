This week: Alzheimer's research; chronic pain; carrots and eyesight

How Alzheimer's disease develops and progresses is among its mysteries. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," computational neuroscientist Chris Gaiteri, who studies the brain, discusses the state of research into the causes of and treatments for Alzheimer's, which is the most common form of dementia. Gaiteri is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate Medical University and the school's newest Empire Innovation Scholar.

Also on the program, Dr. Vandana Sharma discusses medical management, spinal injections and surgery as possible ways to control debilitating pain. She is an associate professor of anesthesiology and director of pain management services at Upstate.

And Dr. Mark Breazzano talks briefly on whether eating carrots improves one's vision. He is an ophthalmologist at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

