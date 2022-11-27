This week: Curbing street violence, breast cancer, blue light

Victims of street violence, and their families, are helped by specialized social workers who also work to prevent recurrence of that street violence. Explaining how they reach out to people who have been beaten, stabbed, and/or shot are Upstate social workers Renee Gregg and Rubina Dhillon. Gregg tells about Upstate’s Violence Education Prevention Outreach Program, and Dhillon tells about the Should Never Use Guns program, on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the program is an overview of breast cancer, from how it develops to what she and other researchers are finding out, provided by Dr. Kornelia Polyak. She runs a lab at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and is a professor at Harvard Medical School. She also talks about breast cancer treatment, the role of the immune system and the promise of molecular analysis, a focus of her lab. She gave the annual Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Lecture at Upstate.

And Upstate ophthalmologist and assistant professor Mark Breazzano explains concerns about blue light -- which could be from sunlight or computer, TV or phone screens -- and how it can affect vision.

