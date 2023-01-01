This week: Ticks, cluster headaches and vascular surgery

The tick surveillance program at Upstate has tested more than 27,000 ticks since it began in 2019, and about a third of those ticks have been found to carry one or more pathogens, or disease-causing organisms. Saravanan Thangamani, who directs the surveillance program, explains why this is significant in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Thangamani is a professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate.

Also this week, Upstate neurologist Ioana Medrea discusses cluster headaches, their treatments, related risks and how they differ from migraines.

And Upstate vascular surgeon Palma Shaw tells about her hospital role and the podcast she cohosts called "Sisterhood in Surgery."