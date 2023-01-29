This week: IBD recovery rates in children, hospital disaster preparedness

The remission rate for children with inflammatory bowel disease improved from 60 percent in 2013 to 87 percent in 2022 at the Upstate’s Karjoo Family Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," pediatric gastroenterologist Prateek Wali, MD, explains how that was accomplished. He credits a team of health providers, colleagues in a network called ImproveCareNow and advances in treatment. Wali directs of the pediatric IBD program at the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Also on the show, Chris Dunham explains how Upstate University Hospital prepares for unforeseen problems, such as blizzards, power outages and whatever else might occur. Dunham is the director of emergency management at Upstate.