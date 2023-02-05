© 2023 WRVO Public Media
AmberSmith_HealthLinkonAir.jpg
HealthLink on Air

This week: Neuromodulators to treat pain, and nursing career options

By HealthLink on Air
Published February 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST

A procedure called neuromodulation is one way to relieve chronic pain. It involves a device that delivers electrical impulses. Vandana Sharma, MD, describes how the process works and whom it might help in this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is an anesthesiologist and the director of Pain Management Services at Upstate.

Also this week, Scott Jessie tells how he got into the nursing profession and discusses the variety and flexibility of career options for jobs that are meaningful and rewarding – and in high demand. Jessie is Upstate’s chief nursing officer.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

