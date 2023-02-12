This week: Science as a career, heart disease in cystic fibrosis, and age-friendly hospitals

A renowned ADHD researcher from Upstate tells what he has learned about attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, how he got into the field and how the disease still carries a stigma. Psychologist Stephen Faraone ranks as one of the top 80 scientists in the world in a recent listing largely because of the volume of his ADHD research, often as part of a team. A distinguished professor and vice chair of research in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, he also serves as president of the World Federation of ADHD and editor of the journal Neuropsychiatric Genetics.

Also on "HealthLink on Air" this week, Dr. Andres Cordova Sanchez talks about how just three decades ago, the average person with cystic fibrosis would live only to the age of 30. But now, reaching 50 years is typical, which means they live long enough for heart disease and other health concerns to surface. Cordova presented research on this subject recently at the annual meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians. He is a resident physician in internal medicine at Upstate.

Finally, what it means to give "age-friendly" hospital care to seniors is explained by nurse Quonitra Bullock and administrator Carrie Dickinson, who both helped implement the practice.

