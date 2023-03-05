This week: Books for pediatric patients, and lower back pain

Dr. Jaclyn Sisskind recommends some books for young people in this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Upstate who believes in the power of books -- so much so that she sometimes prescribes specific books to her patients. Sisskind recently wrote about her practice in the School Library Journal, and in this interview also discusses the impact of banning books.

Also on the show, the causes of low-back pain and how it is diagnosed and treated are discussed by Dr. HeeRak Kang, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation and pain management. Kang, an assistant professor at Upstate, explains how he offers treatment options to his patients for this type of pain, one of the most common reasons for people to miss work or to see a doctor.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.