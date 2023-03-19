This Week: Crowded ERs, migraine treatment and senior exercises

Overcrowding and longer wait times plague hospital emergency rooms across the nation. Explaining why, what can be done about it, and how to prepare for an ER visit, is Dr. Bill Paolo. He’s the chair of emergency medicine at Upstate.

Also on this week's "HealthLink on Air," neurologist Awss Zidan discusses how migraine headaches are differentiated from other types of headaches, how migraine is diagnosed and the various treatments. He also explains the connection between neck pain and migraine. Zidan is co-director of Upstate's headache and migraine service.

And exercise physiologist Carol Sames goes over the best exercises for seniors.

