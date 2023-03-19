© 2023 WRVO Public Media
AmberSmith_HealthLinkonAir.jpg
HealthLink on Air

This Week: Crowded ERs, migraine treatment and senior exercises

By HealthLink on Air
Published March 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

Overcrowding and longer wait times plague hospital emergency rooms across the nation. Explaining why, what can be done about it, and how to prepare for an ER visit, is Dr. Bill Paolo. He’s the chair of emergency medicine at Upstate.

Also on this week's "HealthLink on Air," neurologist Awss Zidan discusses how migraine headaches are differentiated from other types of headaches, how migraine is diagnosed and the various treatments. He also explains the connection between neck pain and migraine. Zidan is co-director of Upstate's headache and migraine service.

And exercise physiologist Carol Sames goes over the best exercises for seniors.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

Tags
HealthLink on Air migraineseniorsER
