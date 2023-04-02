This week: Xylazine, gun violence prevention and hospitalized adolescents

Xylazine, a veterinary drug that can be life-threatening to humans, has been found recently in street drugs in central New York. Ross Sullivan, MD, explains how the drug works, including the possibility of inducing a coma, in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Sullivan is an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Upstate and director of medical toxicology.

Also on the show, studying gun-related violence in public health and medical schools would be one step toward reducing the problem, which is at crisis levels in the U.S., according to Upstate researcher Margaret Formica, Ph.D. She served on a national task force that drafted a report on gun violence and public health and shares insights from that work. Formica is an associate professor of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate.

And, pediatricians Jennifer Myszewski, DO, and Karen Teelin, MD, from the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital discuss the unique needs of children between the age of 11 and 20 when they are hospitalized. The American Academy of Pediatrics made a policy statement recently that hospitalized adolescents have essential needs that differ from those of younger pediatric patients. Teelin is the director of adolescent medicine at Upstate, and Myszewski is a pediatric hospitalist who also directs the new pediatric hospital medicine fellowship program.

