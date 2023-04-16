This week: Colorectal cancers, fire safety and back pain

Colorectal cancer in people younger than 50 has increased by more than 50 percent over the last two decades, and it’s one of the deadliest cancers in this age group. In this week's "HealthLink on Air," surgeon Jeffrey Albright explains why, and what can be done about it. He gives advice on prevention and reminds people that the American Cancer Society recommends screening beginning at age 45. Albright is an associate professor of surgery at Upstate, specializing in colorectal surgery.

Also on the program, many kids now aged 5 to 8 never got the usual fire safety education at school during the pandemic. Kara Judd, a fire life safety educator with the Clark Burn Center at Upstate, discusses how to help little kids learn to avoid burns and general fire safety. She is also a juvenile fire-setter intervention specialist and a lieutenant in the Cazenovia Fire Department. For tips and learning tools, she recommends the children's page (sparky.org) of the National Fire Protection Association.

And Dr. Vandana Sharma goes over back pain treatment options. She is an anesthesiologist specializing in pain management.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.