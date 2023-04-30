Eating disorders and hospital medicine

Eating disorders have one of the highest mortality rates in all of psychiatry, with 12 times higher death rates in 15- to 24-year-olds than any other cause. It’s part of the nation’s mental health crisis, explains Davia Moss explains in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Moss is a family nurse practitioner specializing in adolescent medicine at the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, and she cares for teens with eating disorders.

Also this week, a look at what hospital stays are like these days. Patients can expect to be cared for by a hospitalist, not their primary care doctor, a change from years past. Timothy Creamer, MD, discusses how this new type of doctor came about, and other changes to hospital care, such as shorter stays, new technology and at-home nursing care. Creamer started the hospitalist program at what is now Upstate Community Hospital in 2001. He is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate.

And what makes a good nurse is discussed by Scott Jessie, chief nursing officer at Upstate University Hospital.

