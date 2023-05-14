Aging skin care, insomnia and heart disease

Dermatologist Ramsay Farah discusses how to protect your skin over the years -- from the sun and other factors -- in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Farah is chief of dermatology and an associate professor at Upstate. He explains what products and practices can help maintain skin health.

Also this week, insomnia is linked to a substantially higher risk of heart attack, according to research by Upstate's Dr. Hani Aiash. He tells how his team analyzed more than a million patients in various studies and sees insomnia as a modifiable risk factor for heart attacks, or myocardial infarctions. Length of sleep and tips for better sleep are also discussed. Aiash is assistant dean of interprofessional research at Upstate and holds appointments in neurology, surgery, medicine and cardiovascular perfusion.

