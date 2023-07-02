Melanoma, and germs on ATM machines

Melanoma is less common than other skin cancers, but more likely to grow and spread -- and it's showing up in a growing number of women in their 20s. Dr. Daniel Thomas, an Upstate surgeon, explains melanoma's risk factors and how it's diagnosed and treated on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Thomas is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate, specializing in complex general surgical oncology.

Also on the show, Dr. Joe Domachowske answers the question, "Do ATM keypads and other common surfaces harbor disease-causing germs?" by sharing results of a study at Upstate recently that tracked an ATM for pathogens over the course of a year. Domachowske explains the results, and how to stay healthy when touching common surfaces. He is a specialist in pediatric infectious disease and a professor of pediatrics and also of microbiology and immunology, at Upstate.

