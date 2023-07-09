A surgical tool, a tick-borne illness, cancer information and exercise tips

Surgeon Michael Costanza tells about a new navigation tool for complex vascular procedures. This tool helps surgeons to treat a variety of problems with blood vessels, including aneurysms and occlusions.

Microbiologist Saravanan Thangamani goes over the risks of the tick-borne Powassan virus, which is rare but can be deadly. He also explains how to avoid tick bites, which can bring on other diseases as well.

Librarian Sarah Lawler tells about the family resource center in the Upstate Cancer Center, which helps patients and their loved ones find the information they seek, anything from recipes for chemotherapy patients to details about particular cancers.

And exercise physiologist Carol Sames offers tips on how to prevent heat illness while exercising.

