Fungal infections, vomiting with marijuana, pediatric prescriptions

The threat posed by fungi -- famously portrayed in the science-fiction TV series "The Last of Us" -- is real, and on the rise, if not quite as dramatic or deadly as portrayed on that show. Dr. Ramiro Gutierrez explains who is most vulnerable to fungal infections and how they are treated in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." Gutierrez is an assistant professor of medicine and deputy chief of infectious disease at Upstate.

Also this week, it’s rare, but some daily longtime users of marijuana develop a condition that leads to repeated and severe bouts of vomiting. Pharmacist Christine Stork from the Upstate New York Poison Center, explains what's known about the condition, called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, as well as other aspects of marijuana use. Stork is a doctor of pharmacy and a clinical professor of emergency medicine at Upstate.

And Dr. Greg Conners explains why about a third of pediatric patients who leave the emergency room never have their prescriptions filled, and what can be done about it. He shares a report on the subject from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Conners is professor and chair of pediatrics and the executive director of the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

