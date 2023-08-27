Overviews of cancer of the liver, pancreas, lung, kidney and prostate

More people are surviving cancers of all types today than 20, and even 10 years ago, thanks in part to better detection and diagnosis and to improved treatment strategies. Dr. Thomas VanderMeer takes a look at a type of cancer that seems to be on the rise and another that has been difficult to catch early in this week's "HealthLink on Air." VanderMeer is the interim director of the Upstate Cancer Center and chief of surgical oncology, with a practice specializing in cancers of the liver and pancreas.

Also this week, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, even though the death rate decreased from 2015 to 2019. Dr. Stephen Graziano, a medical oncologist who treats patients with lung cancer, explains what's been happening with the disease. He is a professor of medicine and chief of hematology and oncology at the Upstate Cancer Center.

And, routine screening helps detect prostate cancers, but there’s been a troubling uptick in advanced-stage diagnoses. At the same time, more kidney cancers are being found incidentally and treated successfully. Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky discusses both of these cancers. He is a professor and chair of urology at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.