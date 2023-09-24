What autopsies reveal; advertising for sexual health; cellphone addiction

Pathologist Dr. Robert Stoppacher explains the value of a clinical autopsy, what's involved and the types of information that can be gathered in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Stoppacher oversees the University Hospital Autopsy Service at Upstate.

Also this week, sexual health advertising, along with public health advertising, has changed against a backdrop of the pandemic and new laws, as Rebecca Ortiz explains. She is an associate professor in advertising at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

And psychiatrist Dr. Christopher Lucas gives tips for avoiding cellphone addiction.

