Weight loss pills; breastfeeding support

Some heavily advertised drugs have become popular with people seeking to lose weight. Were the drugs designed for this, do they accomplish this, and how do they compare with surgical weight loss?

Dr. Timothy Shope discusses this and tells how these newer drugs came to be on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Shope is the chief of bariatric, or weight loss, surgery at Upstate. The short answer: There's no quick fix for obesity.

Also this week, Upstate’s Breast Health and Breastfeeding Medicine division has expanded its services with a public phone number dedicated to lactation assistance: 315-464-6455 (MILK).

Dr. Jayne Charlamb, director of the division, and nurse Michele Dwyer, who has more than 30 years experience in maternal child health care, discuss the benefits of breastfeeding for babies and new mothers in this podcast. Both are international board-certified lactation consultants.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.