Artificial intelligence, cardiac amyloidosis and joint replacements after injury

Artificial intelligence, where machines perform functions that mimic human reasoning, brings with it ethical concerns. Serife Tekin explains some of the concerns surrounding AI as the technology rapidly advances in this week's "HealthLink on Air."

She touches on unanswered questions about who governs it as well as ways it could make life easier. Tekin is an assistant professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate.

Also this week, a condition that can lead to heart failure is treatable if diagnosed early. Cardiac amyloidosis, and how it develops, is diagnosed and treated, is explained by Dr. Cynthia Taub. She is a cardiologist who has a special interest in this condition and is Upstate's new chair of the department of medicine.

And, some traumatic injuries may require a joint replacement. Dr. Zachary Telgheder covers what’s important to know about these surgeries. He’s an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Upstate, where he’s an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery.

